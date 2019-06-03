SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantnag

June 03, 2019 | Agencies

An Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel was injured critically in an accidental fire at Kadipora area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.



Reports reaching a local news agency said that an SOG personnel Nazir Ahmad Ganaie (SPO) was hit by a bullet after his service rifle went off accidentally inside the SOG Camp at Kadipora today in the afternoon.



Soon after the incident, his colleagues rushed towards him and shifted the injured SPO to district hospital Anantnag.



Confirming it, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Abdul Majeed Mehrib told the news agency that the hospital has received the injured SPO.



He said after initial treatment SPO who had a critical bullet wound in his chest was referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.



A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that cognizance of the incident has been taken and further investigations taken up.



The officer, however, said that the cop was shifted to army's 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar.

(GNS)