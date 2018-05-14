SOG frisks IUST Bus at Pampore, Police denies

Shafat HussainPampore
Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu Kashmir Police Monday morning stopped a bus of Islamic University of Science and Technology at Pampore and checked the identity cards of several students.
Students informed Rising Kashmir that the bus, which was coming from Srinagar towards Awantipora, was intercepted at Pampore by the SOG personnel.
“As we were heading towards University, our bus, number 35, was signalled to stop at Pampore and members of SOG personnel came inside our bus and started checking the identity cards of several students.
“The SOG men noted down personal details of several male students and asked them to provide the details of parents also,” one of the students told Rising Kashmir.
“Recently one of IUST students was picked up by police from his home along with his father and charges of stone-throwing have been levelled against them. The other students also fear that police may book them as well,” another student told Rising Kashmir.
The arrest of an engineering student from Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora had last week triggered protests in the varsity as students were demanding immediate release of the student.
The student has been identified as Tasaduk Rashid Bhat. He is pursuing B. tech degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that Tasaduk was detained along with his father, Abdul Rashid Bhat from their residence at Herpora, Kharmode at Awantipora on Thursday night.
Police however denied that they had stopped and frisked any university bus.
SSP Awantipora Zahid Malik told Rising Kashmir that, “We did not stop any university bus. It is quite untrue.”
SSP said one of the students of the university is in our custody since last couple of days and the students had even protested inside the campus on last Saturday for the release of this student.
He said that the students are now creating an atmosphere that they are being harassed by the police and there is no chance that any designated school or university bus will be stopped by the police.
“I have just spoken to the Vice chancellor of this university regarding this issue,” SSP told Rising Kashmir.
He said that the father-son duo has been detained for harbouring militants and we are considering to release the son, who is a student as we do not want to spoil the career of any student.
SSP said that the militants were putting up at the house of Bhat, from where they fired upon the police party, which could have resulted into the death of anyone.