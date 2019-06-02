SOG activated to track down militants in Kishtwar: IGP Sinha

June 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone M K Sinha has called for increasing long rang patrolling and search operations in Kishtwar district to track down militants in the area, officials said Sunday.



Jammu and Kashmir police has activated its Special Operation Group (SOG) to track down militants operating in hills of Kishtwar district, where 8 listed militants are operating, the IGP said.



"We have activated SoG (in Kishtwar) after the militancy incidents took place", he told reporters Saturday.



Sinha had visited Marwah and Warwan areas of Kishtwar Saturday to review the security situation and to take stock of the search operations being conducted in the area, officials said.



A brief encounter took place on Friday between police and militants in Appan near Nowapachi in which two SPOs were injured, the officials said.



