Soft Tennis Championship held in Anantnag

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, October 16:
District Soft Tennis Associations at Anantnag and Kulgam organized District Soft Tennis Championship for boys and girls at Shemford Futuristic School Wanpoh Anantnag on 15 October 2018 to 16 October 2018.
The Manager Sports Stadium Anantnag was the chief Guest and Principal of the School Gulzar Ahmad was the guest of honour on the occasion.
Near about 75 players (Boys and Girls) took part in the championship.
Arief Amin President J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association encouraged the participants and officials and organising committee for the successful conduct of the championship and assured that he would provide every kind of possible assistance in the association for the conduct of sports activities in the district.
The District Soft Tennis Championship conducted by the J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association in Collaboration with J&K State Sports Council.
General Secretary Ghulam Hassan J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association thanked all officials, participants, organising committee, District Administration and other agencies for smooth and Successful conduct of District Championship.