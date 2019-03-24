Soft Tennis Championship concludes

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K State Soft Tennis Championship concluded March 21, 2019 at Multi Sports Activity Centre Gindun Stadium Rajbagh Srinagar.

Nuzhat Ara was the Chief Guest on the concluded function.

Chief Guest distributed the medals, trophies and mementos among the best players of senior, junior and sub-junior players.

More than 170 players from all districts participated in the championship.

General Secretary J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association Ghulam Hassan and other office bearers of the Association besides officials of Sports Council were present at the concluding function.

Ghulam Hassan emphasized on the hard work of the players for batter performance for participation in National level Championship being organized by the Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India from time to time.

The championship was conducted under the auspices of Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of Indian in Collaboration with/Sponsorship of J&K State Sports Council.

The General Secretary J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association thanked the Chief Guest, Guest of honours, all District unit heads office bearers and Officials of Sports Council for their presence on the concluded function.