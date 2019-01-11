Socio-economic development of State is paramount for us: Parvez

Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation delegation meets Chairman & CEO J&K Bank
Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation delegation meets Chairman & CEO J&K Bank
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Jan 9:
Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation called upon the Chairman and CEO J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed on Thursday at the Corporate Headquarters. The delegation discussed various issues faced by the business community of the state in presence of Bank’s Executive Presidents P K Tickoo, R K Chibber, Abdul Rashid Sheigan, Presidents Mohammad YounisPattoo, Mohammad Maqbool Lone and ArunGandotra.
Describing the interaction as important source of feedback with regard to the functioning of the bank Chairman & CEO J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed said, “Customers are most important stakeholders for the bank and we value the strong Emotional Equity of the people of the state. We are committed to provide seamless banking facilities and hassle free growth capital to the existing and new business entities all across the state.The overall socio-economic development of the J&K State is paramount for us and we have undertaken a paradigm shift in our functioning by reorienting our strategy for credit dispensation in the productive sectors of the state.”
The delegation apprised the Chairman about various issues pertaining to the business community like insurance, collaterals to business loans and the need for expeditious sanctioning of various loans. The delegation underlined the difficulties faced by relatively smaller shopkeepers in getting credit facilities from the bank. The delegation also expressed the need of having Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) placed at various business hubs of the city.
Responding to the concerns, Chairman assured that all genuine concerns would be taken care of and issued directions to the concerned executives for looking into the issues raised by the delegation.
Chairman also stressed upholding of the healthy and ethical business practices, a quality, that is deeply embedded in the ethos of the people of our state.
Acknowledging the demand for CDMs the Chairman passed directions for undertaking a thorough feasibility study for effective placement of Cash Recyclers across the business centers. Commenting on the issue of difficulties while availing credit facilities the Chairman said, “Although our products are hassle free in nature, any genuine and specific caseswhere applicants are having difficulties may be brought to the notice of the bank through the concerned cluster/ zonal offices”
KTMF delegation represented by its spokesperson Hilal Ahmad Mandoo along with other membersthanked the Chairman for issuing on spot instructions for resolving the concerns of the business community.