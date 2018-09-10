Social Welfare Deptt weeds out 8449 unentitled NSAP, ISSS beneficiaries

Srinagar, September 09:
Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone Sunday reviewed the progress of weeding out ineligible and underserving persons from the list of beneficiaries covered under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISS).
Pertinently, a monthly pension of Rs 1000 is provided to the poor elderly persons, widows, women in distress and physically challenged persons under these schemes.
In J&K 573383 beneficiaries are presently receiving pension under these social security schemes including 1540883 under NSAP and 422500 under ISSS amounting to Rs 686.36 crore per annum.
The Secretary was informed that in Kashmir division, 8449 beneficiaries have already been weeded out after verification including 1047 in Anantnag, 900 in Budgam, 278 in Baramulla, 363 in Ganderbal, 523 in Kargil, 370 in Kulgam, 301 in Kupwara, 110 in Leh, 994 in Pulwama, 650 in Shopian and 2777 in Srinagar.
The Secretary emphasized that the process of verification must be expedited across the state so that all ineligible beneficiaries are weeded out by 30 September 2018.
He directed the District Social Welfare Officers to replace the weeded-out cases by eligible and deserving applicants from the pending list in their respective districts as per the guidelines of the scheme.
Dr Lone further emphasized that utmost transparency must be ensured and duplicates, if any, removed immediately. It was given out that the process of Aadhaar seeding of the beneficiaries has been started and so far, out of 71699 beneficiaries enrolled under NSAP in Kashmir division, Aadhaar numbers of 32949 have been seeded so far.
Secretary further emphasized that all the beneficiaries must be Aadhaar seeded to rule out any fake and duplicate beneficiaries so that the deserving get benefitted from the scheme.
Dr Lone further informed that the Government is working towards covering all the eligible beneficiaries under the social security schemes for which it is imperative that ineligible and the duplicate beneficiaries are weeded out to work out the exact pendency of deserving persons.