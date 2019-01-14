Social pressure, mocking makes it worse, class 12 student commits suicide

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Social pressure, mocking and taunts from friends and peer groups are making it worse to move ahead in studies for the scores of students—who were declared unsuccessful in the recently announced class 12 results.
Rising Kashmir learnt that scores of students—who were declared unsuccessful attempted to commit suicide—exposing the loopholes in the educational system of the restive Kashmir region.
In one such case, after failing to qualify history subject of 12th standard (regular) examination, one of the students— Saima (Name Changed) controlled her emotions. However taunts from her friends and school compelled her to take an extreme step—she commits suicide.
The father of 18-year-old, deceased, Saima of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district said he tried his best to pacify her after the declaration of results.
Samia’s father Gulzar Ahmad (Name Changed) said, “I told her not to think about the results and she listened. She even distributed sweets among the family and relatives.”
He said that after pacifying her, she behaved normally and we thought she is fine now but fate had something else in the store.
“She went to her colleagues to congratulate them and when she returned she was disheartened and discouraged with the comments of some of her colleagues,” Ahmad said.
Saima was studying in Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Beerwah of the district and had consumed poison at her home.
Ahmad also said that some her colleagues had disheartened her by saying that even though she had to fail in only subject, she had to reappear for the backlog examination and had to drop her one academic year.
“He said that Saima couldn’t bear those jibes and taunts and she committed suicide,” he said.
She had secured 342 marks out of 500 and in the subject she had failed to qualify she had remained back behind by 3-4 marks. In the 10th standard examination, she had secured 290 marks out of 500.
Three girls had attempted suicide after failing to qualify 12th standard (Regular) examination and one among them died when she was being taken to the hospital.
Another girl from Batpora village of north Kashmir's Sopore area also attempt to suicide by jumping into river Jhelum in the area but was rescued after timely action by some locals.
Similarly, an 18-year-old girl from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district also attempts to suicide by consuming the poisonous substance.
Noted psychiatrist, Dr Arshad Hussain said, “We as a society haven’t evolved—in order to deal with these kinds of issues.”
“Parent’s love—which is supposed to be unconditional has become proportional to number of marks, their child achieves,” Dr Hussain said. “Once it become conditional, the students won’t perceive failures in exam as failures of life,” Dr Hussain said, adding “We have created this sense among the students that failure in exams is the failure of their life.”
Director, School Education Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Itoo said, “In every school at district whenever there will be a teacher-parent meeting, the important issue of counseling students will be taken on priority to tackle the stressful situations like examination and social pressure in future.”