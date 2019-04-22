Social Positions and our Responsibilities

April 22, 2019 | Ab Qayoom Shah | Shahid Bashir

There is sufficient material available in the Classics that have revealed how distortion and manipulation of social facts were executed to praise dictators and subjugate the masses. Ralf Dahrendorf, German Sociologist mentioned in his unique theory, “there is always clash between two groups within a society. One group which is regulating the system by way of social position and the opponent group which is striving to gain the privilege of a former group. Based on the clash of interests between two groups, society accommodates consensus vis-a-vis Conflict”.

Human beings are considering as superior beings among all the creations of nature. They are gifted with extra-qualities as compared to other species of the universe. Humans share community feelings and prefer to work together for survival. As a common unit they prioritize collective consciousness and love to inculcate or learn indigenous values in order to build strong affiliations with whole unit. Personalities develop through procedural patters, regulations and practices. This is primary stage of human’s life, where we imitate, enhance, and inspire our personality to fit within the broader sphere of the society.

The question arises, social beings that grow with philanthropy values and are socialized in an altruistic environment. Why all of sudden they anticipate news traits when institutional positions are assigned to them in the matured stage of life. This is the stage of life, where the acceptors expect social services and transparent roles from civilized social beings; where there is an urgency of neutrality and transparency; where you have to invest potential human resource for common good; where you have to take pragmatic and sustainable decisions; where you have to perform actions with socially acceptable justice; where you have to break dogmatic and orthodox myths; where you can utilize authority with coordinated environment for over all development of the community.

Unfortunately, the societies like ‘us’ lack such a visionary temperament and commitment for collective cause. Structure sponsored materialistic flavour and egoistic mechanism are responsible for corrupting the social immune system of individual in no time. There seems always disappointment and system oriented paralysis, debates, discussions and theatrical stories everywhere among all the stratus of society. Positional status pushes individuals to cuddle new self-centred visions of life. They learn the traits of dictator’s nature in order to dominate ideology, discourse and administration. They hardly bother about the innovative and progressive role of chair. They do not hesitate to create our own lobbies to preserve self interests and protect it from rational investigators. After all, they have mastery over cunning tactics.

Our egoistic and opportunist nature is responsible for crushing millions of dreams. We need to change our attitudes towards privileged social positions. We are inevitable parts of the society and should join social positions for the sake of all. However, we need an introspection why we end up with a legacy of control, cheating, nepotism, and masters of corruption? We are here for the achievement of collective goals rather to become parasites that does not care about the society at large. It questions the superiority of human beings when we are leaving social system with contaminated social environment; where it can strike any time an up heal. We are inviting History to repeat the cruelty and barbaric episodes of earlier civilizations. We are all humans, we feel, see, taste, and touch. We observe and we can understand pain and pleasures. We have to work together in the structural differentiated society for the achievement of collective goals.

syedqayoomshah@gmail.com