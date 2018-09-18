Social Networking Sites: Cause of internet addiction

Students in the Valley access social networking sites more than other sites
Ishfaq Majid
Social Networking Site (SNS) is the phrase used to describe any web site that enables users to create public profiles within that Web site and form relationships with other users of the same Web site who access their profile. Social networking sites can be used to describe community-based Web sites, online discussions forums, chat rooms and other social spaces online.
After joining an SNS, an individual is asked to fill out forms containing a series of questions. The profile is generated using the answers to these questions, which typically include descriptors such as age, location, interests, and an “about me” section (Danah & Ellison 2007). The SNS websites then proceed with that information and start to the people around that location.
Even now a days it has been seen that when a new user creates an account on Facebook, the friend request is sent automatically to the people of the same interest.
As per the latest ranking issued by The Statista Portal in July 2018, approximately two billion internet users are using social networks and these figures are still expected to grow as mobile device usage and mobile social networks increasingly gain attraction.
Facebook was the first social network to surpass 01 billion registered accounts and currently sits at 2.2 billion monthly active users.
Social networking sites are now a days very much popular among students. The popularity is increasing day-by-day. With respect to the State of Jammu Kashmir, the mobile phone services in the state of Jammu Kashmir were launched on Wednesday August 20, 2003 with Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee receiving the first call from the state Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Srinagar.
After the start of the mobile services in Valley, students started to use Social Networking Sites. Though the students were using these sites even before the start of the mobile phone service by using private broadband networks but due to easy access to the mobile phones, the number started to increase and now there is no one in Kashmir who is not using Social Networking Sites.
Facebook and WhatsApp are the social networking sites or apps which became popular among the students of Kashmir in early 2010. Still a large majority of the students were not paying attention to these sites.
But from July 2016 or Post Burhan Wani period, the students of the Valley started to use these sites more and more to have a look over the conditions going on in Kashmir Valley which made them internet addicted.
Although, the mobile phone service was barred in July in the aftermath of the unrest following killing of Burhan Wani later on after restoring the mobile phone service, internet service was restored on 18th November 2016 for post-paid and 30th January 2017 for prepaid mobile phones.
Tabasum Farooq in a related study is of the opinion that it is hard to imagine one’s life without internet. But the people of Kashmir valley had to live this beyond imagination life - a life without internet (Farooq 2017).
Internet addiction is described as an impulse control disorder, which does not involve use of an intoxicating drug and is very similar to pathological gambling.
Some Internet users may develop an emotional attachment to on-line friends and activities they create on their computer screens (The Illinois Institute for Addiction Recovery). The internet addiction is very much now a days particularly when we talk about the social networking sites.
A study conducted by Rehman et. al. (2016) reveals that there is significant negative correlation between internet addiction and psychological well-being among youth of Kashmir.
Further the study reveals that there is significant difference in internet addiction among youth of Kashmir with respect to their gender, males were found to be high on internet addiction than their counter parts and no significant difference was found in internet addiction with respect to their residential status.
As the use of social networking sites increased, student started to use the extra features of the websites. They switch over to creating Pages and Groups on Facebook and WhatsApp.
In 2017, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) said that excessive use of Facebook, Twitter and other social networking sites increases the risk of mental health problems. They further said that excessive use of social media has been found to be strongly linked to underachievement at school.
Syed Amin and A.W. Khan (2017) reveal in their study that in Kashmir Valley, the prevalence of depression is 55.72%. The prevalence is highest (66.67%) in the 15 to 25 years age group, followed by 65.33% in the 26 to 35 years age group.
The difference in the prevalence of depression among males and females is significant. Depression is much higher in rural areas (84.73%) as compared to urban areas (15.26%).
In rural areas the prevalence of depression among females is higher (93.10 %) as compared to males (6.8%).
In April 2017, authorities in Kashmir banned Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp after the Indian government said that social media services were being misused by antinational and antisocial elements.
After blocking the sites, students went into a state of depression as they were not able to access the social networking sites.
Although, the ban was going on, the Virtual Private Networks (VPN) started to play their job. They enabled the student to use the social networking sites by establishing a Private connection which shows how much the students were addicted to the social networking network.
Dr. Aijaz Ahmad Bund in a related study reveals five key aspects which are on threat that are identity, privacy, ownership and authorship, credibility, and participation.
He believes that social networking sites offers a way to keep in touch with new and old friends, network, follow bands and companies, and offers a mini biography of each user’s life. It has been seen that the students in the Valley access social networking sites more than other sites. As a result the students are being getting addicted to it.
At last we only can say that we need to remain in touch with our online community but that must be for a limited time period.
We should increase our face-to-face communication than the online communication. There is a dire need to control the usage of internet, especially in adolescents and this need has to be fulfilled by parents, teachers and counsellors (Farooq 2017).
