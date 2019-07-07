Social media campaign redefining Kashmir tourism: Sampheal

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secy Tourism convenes meeting with travel, hospitality sector

Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Rigzian Sampheal on Sunday convened a review meeting with the representatives of the travel and hospitality sector.

Director Tourism, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Deputy Director Enforcement Amarjith Singh, Deputy Director Registration, Syed Shabir Ahmad, Deputy Director Publicity Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Recreation Sarfaraz Mohammad, Deputy Director M&W Zahoor Ahmad, Assistant Directors of various tourist destinations were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the representatives from hotel, travel and houseboat owners associations while lauding the promotional campaigns of the tourism department gave their suggestions and feedback to the Commissioner Secretary.

They urged the department to go more vigorous on social media for tourism marketing and destination promotions. The representatives also sought the participation of the department in all the travel trade fairs held across the country.

Sampheal informed them that the department has launched aggressive marketing campaigns on social media under the slogan “Kashmir Calling” and “When Are You Visiting.?”

He said this campaign on social media is getting good response and engagements from the potential travellers. He also said that after taking proper permissions from concerned authorities, the department would provide live drone coverage of the tourist resorts on a regular basis so tourists will see by themselves how visitors and travellers are enjoying their holidays freely at different health resorts.

He further informed that the social media campaigns are proving fruitful as tourist influx to Kashmir is picking up.

While stating that the department has been conducting regular road shows and participating in travel trade fairs within and outside the country, Commissioner Secretary assured the travel trade that the department would ensure its participation in all the major travel fairs across the country.

He said the department has also started cultural programmes at major tourist resorts to entertain tourists and also engage locals in such programmes.

The representatives from Travel Agents Society of Kashmir, Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance, Association of Kashmir Tour Operators, Travel Agents Association of India – JK Chapter, Urban Travel Agents Association, Nigeen Tourist Trade Association, Travel Agents Federation of Kashmir, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation, Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association, JK Hotel and Restaurant Association, Pahalgam Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association, Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association besides media persons attended the meeting.