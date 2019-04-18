Social Media App ‘Tik Tok’ and Youth

April 18, 2019 | Dr.Zahoor Yousf Sofi

If you haven’t been paying attention to Tik Tok, you haven’t been paying attention at all. The short form video app hailing from Beijing’s Byte Dance continues to expand its global footprint, chalking up its biggest month yet in terms of first-time installs during December. According to Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence estimates, the app added 75 million new users worldwide across the App Store and Google Play last month, representing year-over-year growth of 275 percent from 20 million in December 2017. Since its launch in 2016, video-sharing app Tik Tok known as Douyin on the mainland – has sparked a new trend among young people. The app, which allows users to create and share short 15-second lip-syncing and dancing videos, is particularly popular in Hong Kong, Taiwan and on the mainland.

While the terms of service of the app state that users must be at least 13 years old, many of its users are much younger; an investigation by South China Morning Post found that children as young as nine were exposing their personal identities on the app, engaging in dangerous activities to get views, and posting sexually suggestive videos. Dominic Yeo, assistant professor of communication studies at Hong Kong Baptist University, told Young Post that while some teenagers may well “take additional risks” in videos to get noticed and stand out from existing viral video challenges, the majority of teenagers would not go out of their way to do so. “There is a perceived problem that teenagers spend excessive amounts of time performing these challenges or watching these videos,” said Yeo. However, he believes the motivation behind this trend goes deeper than simply wanting attention.

The statistics are shocking. Studies demonstrate that more frequent social network use is related to increased body dissatisfaction over time in children. A 2014 study by the University of Florida found a correlation between social media use and eating disorders. A recent “makeup removal challenge” went viral on ‘Tik Tok’ earlier this year, where young girls posted videos showing their beauty transformations. These often involved false eyelashes, colorful contact lenses, wigs and even chin and nose prosthetics. While there is nothing intrinsically wrong with using makeup, these videos could be potentially detrimental for young girls who already suffer from body-image issues. Put yourself in the shoes of a 13-year-old girl, just starting puberty, scrolling through video after video of perfect, plump pouts and impossibly thick, long lashes. Definitely a space where negative thoughts could be reinforced.

As much as every parent try to wrangle their children away from their phone, it’s nearly impossible. It’s an all-too-familiar scene: whether it’s in the car on the way to school, in between bites at the dinner table, or sneaking in a last-minute snap right before bedtime, social media is now so entrenched in the lives of our kids that it is impossible to ignore. Every new social media app comes with its own unique set of opportunities for communication and self-expression, but also new obstacles.

Social media provides instant gratification. Some may see this as a good thing, but in reality, it can be a huge false promise. You can document their every move for the whole world to see. Whether it’s a “like” or “comment”, the main aim of users’ uploading videos to ‘Tik Tok’ is to gain attention. For the sake of going “viral”, users are taking life-threatening risks. A quick Google search yielded 2 such scenarios. There are definitely more serious underlying motives here. However, broadcasting them on social media is a cry for attention – nothing like a thousand likes to feel noticed.

Here I would like to share that, now in Kashmir the youth are day by day influenced by this app. Their minds are ruled by these types of applications. We know that youth from all over the world has been a revolutionary force. It is the precious asset that can revive a nation going through hard time. Youth of a nation can do wonders if groomed well, well educated and have the sense of proportionality.

Literally the future of a state depends upon youth of the state, if the young generation is good no other country will be able to compete that country in any field of life. Youth; having peak of their physical and mental abilities; possessing the superiority of their power as a dominant demographic group can overcome the differences and sense of deprivation. It is said that youth is not an age it is a mindset that a person posses. But in my Kashmir the youth are busy with unnecessary things like ‘tik tok’ and many more. They are going away from their future responsibilities.

This ‘Tik Tok’ app is not only destroying our young ones but has also brought evil into our society which is against our ethics and morals and due to this ‘Tik Tok’ habit, our young ones are developing psychological problems which is alarming. Why? In Eight out of 10 millennials living in India want the controversial Chinese video app ‘Tik Tok’ to be banned, reveals a survey by news app In shorts. The Madras High Court last week advised the Central government to ban the app claiming it was encouraging pornography among youngsters. On 16th April 16, 2019 Delhi teen ‘shot dead by friend’ while making ‘Tik Tok’ video. Why? Indonesia banned this application. Here it is not time to explain why they are banned this application and why the Eight out of 10 millennials living in India want to ban. There may be lot of reasons, but these reasons are alarming to our society regarding this kind of destruction through this application. Now it is time to our elders, parents, and teachers to guide our young ones and teach them how to use social media platforms in best manner. Ultimately, as parents we can equip ourselves with social media literacy to protect our children from risks associated with any new app.

As a conclusion, In Allama Iqbal's eyes Youth is representative of the nation, not only of the current nation but also of the nations to come, i.e. they will set a stage for next generation. If Nowjawans (Youth) are True Muslims and have Fourteen qualities of a true leader that are written in the verses of "Surah Bakara" in Holy Quran, then nation can prosperous itself and if it is otherwise then nothing can stop them to be ruined.

“Nahi Na Ummeed Iqbal Apni Kisht-e-Veeran Se

Zara Nam Ho To Yeah Matti Badi Zarkhez Hai Saki”

