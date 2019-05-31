Social Media and its Ethics

May 31, 2019 | Manzoor Malik

Around 3.5 billion people use social media across the globe, with roughly 98% of them accessing these social networking sites via mobile devices. 40 percent among these users fall within the age group of 13-24 turning out numbers to be nearly 750 million. Social media through social networking sites and web based applications over the last two decades have metamorphosed the way we network, and shape our social relationships particularly within the younger age cohorts. It has transformed our means of communication and placed us as both consumers and producers in internet market. The web based tools of social media performing multiple tasks from profile searching to content sharing and interacting at individual and group levels are highly user attractive. These features designed to communicate; exchange, image and network to build social relationships are modified with time to attract more users and increase the market size by the service providers. While on the one hand it does provides us to work and network with people and stay connected in easiest possible means.

Social media platform also provides us a free hand to spread hate, insensitive, inflammatory, offensive, or illegal content without any proper controlled mechanism. Social media now has become a kind of social judiciary to derive the loyalty, decide the nationality, and several other means of freedom of an individual and his personal choices, setting aside the decorum of social and personal ethics, and at times it is turning into a social disaster with endless repercussions. The market side nature of social media platform is hub for internet economy, socio-cultural ethics as inevitable challenges in social media market.

Social media use is increasingly affecting our day to day lives through these adverse effects on our ethical and moral contemplations. A visible infusion can be seen through social media debates and leanings on platforms like face book and twitter on daily basis. Social media platforms nowadays has become an easy platform to target political ideologies, celebrities, journalists and other working groups, and the wrath at times is such that, it almost crosses every limit of individual liberty and personal freedom. One of the emerging challenges of its use is for political agendas, where political groups have devised specialized cells and created ‘WhatsApp’ universities not just only to propagate their agendas, but also try to mould electoral behavior and shape ideologies for their personalized benefits.

Social media has now become an instrument to negate and propagate conflicting interests due to its less regulated and self-controlled mechanism, where it is easy to target, propagate, spread fake news and idolize the made-up things in a matter of seconds through various channels challenging the ethics of its use. Hence the question of ethics and etiquettes in social media is not just growing up as challenge, but also emerging as an inevitable concern to avoid the ills of social media and its conflicting impact through freedom of expression. While Ethics have a set of meanings in different contexts, but in terms of social media ethics are based on the principle of right perspective based on right thinking, on how to leverage social media appropriately and how to engage people in the right manner. Ethics in social media are more of a self-regulatory kind to minimize the risk of personal choices and freedom of expressions. But these ethical concerns also mainly arise due to low cost/free access, profile anonymity, user tenacity, privacy and primarily, apart from the mere terms and conditions which have less considerable effects. Though there has been a set of standards formulated through privacy settings, and the faster mode of technology could not keep them with the codes of ethics. But despite this, certain aspects can be taken care of through few identified ethical sets like proportionality, privacy, confidentiality, self-disclosure and accountability which can very well help in taking care of some ethical standards while using the social networking sites.

Accountability: Freedom of speech and expression teaches us more of a kind to be accountable than letting our freedom to decide our personal interests. Social media is a best platform to exchange ideas and innovate reforms. It is also doing the job other way, hence being a social being; the aim should be more about building strong social relationships rather than creating a buildup for social and ethical deprivation. Therefore, communication in open and honest manner should be a primary concern which ensures accountability.

Proportionality: There should be a balance between aim pursued and the means that we adopt. The aim must be pressing the social need than specifically targeting the individuals without intrusive behavior of legitimate aim, whereas the means should be expressive and legitimate without compromising the social principles.

Mutual respect: This is another ethical measure that we must take care of while setting out the boundaries. No doubt we may have freedom of speech enshrined to express our thoughts, but everything shared or expressed must not limit the respect for the other person we refer to or the group we mean to censure. There may be differences in our opinions but respecting the next person’s individuality is an ideal way to make a best possible use of our free speech and keeping that up to counter public domain is the best ethic.

Privacy: Privacy is a concern as well as a challenge in the use social media world which needs a strong regulatory mechanism, but at the same time an individual must imply it as an ethical responsibility to be transparent in identity and affiliation, before disseminating thoughts and setting out the priorities.

Self-disclosure: Where there are no limits to share and exchange information on social media but the frontiers must be well identified, thus sharing things which have a public interest and legitimacy with a proper self-disclosure should be a priority than to propagate the things which have less authenticity and more falsity to create chaos.

Thus while privacy challenges are difficult to be regulated due to their cost free servicing and users as product based strategy. But it is possible to make an ethical use of the social media platform due to its self-regulatory nature which can not only minimize the risk but also help in maximizing the social welfare till the necessary measure can be devised.

(Author is Research Scholar)

