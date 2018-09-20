Social Media: A catastrophe in making

Most disastrous rumor of social media in Kashmir was of Pulse polio deaths
Dr. Masoon Ahmad Beig
masoongeo@gmail.com
Social networking has become every bodies cup of tea in the present age of information technology it has revolutionized the means of communication and the people remain minute to minute updated about the happenings in their surroundings.
Not only news but also government orders, circulars of various departments, exam schedules, general notices, etc. are circulated by the social networking pages. Besides that many scandals came to light because of social networking.
The most popular and frequently used social networks in valley are Face book and WhatsApp as the sites are user friendly.
From kids to old age people in valley know about the functions and significance of Face book or WhatsApp.
Commonly known as (Net), is believed as an authentic source of Information. From weather prediction of Sonum Lotus to small incidents gets published on the Face book and WhatsApp.
This is the one side of story, but another side of this technology is more than a tragedy as these pages of Face book and WhatsApp groups have become easy means for rumor spreading in the Valley, sometimes rumors about earthquake, sometimes flood, sometimes darkness, sometimes about falling of meteorites and even some time dooms day rumors hit these social networking sites.
On 27th August a rumor regarding hearing of Article 35-A created confusion which led to valley wide protests by students and people which at some place especially south Kashmir turned violent and left many people injured especially students and para-military forces and put a challenge of law and order before administration.
Most disastrous rumor of the social media in Kashmir was of Pulse polio deaths on 17 January 2016.
The rumors about the death of children in various areas of valley created chaos and confusion among the parents and a good number of mothers fall unconscious while listening the fake news. It was like dooms days in valley.
The network of all telecom companies got jammed as the people were calling to their relatives and friend regarding the authenticity of news.
Interestingly, while I was typing this article another rumor post hit my Face book wall, warning me to switch off my cell phone tonight as high radiations are coming to earth from 12:30 to 3:30 am which will cause damage to my body.
Another tragedy is that most of the people use these sites for uploading fake information hence create confusion among the stakeholders by uploading self-made or self-edited orders,date sheets, circulars confuse the people.
The most affected are the students appearing in board and university exams. There are good number of pages in the name of news agencies administered by half-baked literate people who post fake notifications without knowing the consequences of this on student community or society as a whole.
The intensity of the tragedy is that even the qualified and responsible people share and forward these posts without authentication.
The tragedy is that this irresponsible activity increases the stress level among students. One can easily imagine the magnitude of stress of the student when he is preparing for exam to be held next months, but to his surprise in the evening a fake Facebook post or self-edited date sheet shows the exam only after three or four days.
Almost every day I find fake date sheet, practical schedules, notifications of Kashmir University, Central University, Cluster University, IUST, BOPEE, JK Bose, etc.
PSC and JKSSB is conducting the screening test and interviews for various posts on fast track basis which is a ray of hope for unemployed youth of state, but I every day saw a good number of fake posts on WhatsApp and Face book which sometimes post about change in time or centre but in reality this happen to be fake after browsing JKSSB or PSC website, hence creating more frustration among unemployed youth. Not only this, fake syllabus of various exams uploaded on these sites.
Fake railway time tables of Kashmir train are frequently circulated on social network sites which create confusion and inconvenience among passengers and they have to wait even hours together at railway stations.
Another tragedy is that some people have created fake pages in the name of local, national and international news channels and newspapers.
The latest example is of Kashmir News Service (KNS) and last time it was Greater Kashmir, Kashmir Monitor and AaJ Tak and many more which are more confusing as people take it as authentic and final.
Another tragedy is that the social media is used to defame the people. Sometimes illicit photos and videos are circulated through these social networking sites which is totally immoral.
The live example of such videos is that of some teen girls changing their clothes somewhere on the road side which got viral last year.
Not only this, but profile pictures of other people especially of girls are used to create fake accounts which may led to clashes among people. So far many people had committed suicide after seeing their illicit snaps on the social networking sites.
In the past if two neighbours or two persons were fighting and the other people were seen rushing there to end up the dispute but now they rush to place only to take snaps and make videos of the clash and later upload the same on the social media which is not less than a tragedy.
Last tragedy is that the government agencies are less concerned about all these happenings which is a grave concern and needs immediate attention.
Though a separate wing of police is working on cyber-crime in the valley with sophisticated technology but till date nothing has been done to block these fake e-news agencies and no action has been taken to combat these self-styled e-journalists who are responsible for creating confusion and spreading rumors which has put adverse effects on our society as a whole.
Author teaches Geography at GDC Kulgam
