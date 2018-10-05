Social justice and criminal laws in Islam

Khalid Hussain Mir
The attributes of the Creator of this Universe is that He is Most Merciful and Magnificent towards His creation. The constitution of this world is based on the revealed guidance and for the implementation and promotion of these regulations Almighty Allah sent His Messengers to frame a society based on social justice, fairness and obedient towards the Creator.
In the past as it has been witnessed, whenever demonic and unlawful acts got promotion in the society in any part of the world that society never remained stable or in peace for a long time.
Those nations either did not have any positive way to overcome these evils to eliminate them nor had an affirmative law that could emphasize them to keep themselves away from these evils.
Islam is the only religion in the world that emphasizes man in particular and the whole humanity in general to establish a peaceful and rewardable society. Islam is the religion of peace and emphasizes on equality before law and promotes universal brotherhood.
Its teachings are based on the divine guidance and law that have been setup through the medium of Revelation (Al-Quran) and Prophetic traditions (Sunnah).
As there is no place for cast, creed and color system in Islam, it promotes social justice and equalitarianism, rejects all sorts of crimes and immorality.
There is no place for violations, unjust, tyrannical attitude and oppression or repression in Islam. It emphasizes the whole humanity as a peaceful society and eliminates all kinds of social evils.
The Quran affirms this assertion in these influential words: “O mankind, indeed we have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you. Indeed Allah is knowing and acquainted,” (49:13).
Islam does not allow a Muslim to be a part of any kind of malicious activity in the society or to provide any kind of support for the foul deeds; rather it teaches a man to remove these evils and crimes by all sorts of efforts based on fairness. If any form of cruelty is displayed in the society, the Shari’ah negates it in every aspect and rules against it.
A Muslim is responsible to promote right actions and deeds in the society and forbid from the evil. Even he has been ordained to greet his brother before starting conversation and speak politely and softly while talking to others and have been asked to behave in a soft nature with elders and be kindly with the children.
The Quran guides a Muslim and emphasizes him to do justice whenever he may be called for a decision, at number of places, as Allah Almighty says in the Quran “…And if you judge, judge between them with justice. Indeed, Allah loves those who act justly,” (49:09) and at another place it has been mentioned, “Indeed, Allah orders justice and good conduct and giving to relatives and forbids immorality and bad conduct and oppression. He admonishes you that perhaps you will be reminded,” (16:90).
It is not permissible for such a person who believes on Allah and His Messenger (PBUH) to refuse the commands of Allah. If he does so, Allah has also administered punishment for such sinful action.
This punishment is based on justice and Allah loves those who act justly as Allah’s Apostle once said,“Whoever is not merciful to others will not be treated mercifully,” (Al-Bukhari).
Separate laws have been framed for different forms of crimes and all of these laws are based on social justice and for the welfare of a better and peaceful society.
Islam forbids a believer from Usury, corruption, backbiting, adultery, alcoholic abuses, burglary, oppression, defraud, plundering and violence.
As all these crimes are hazardous for the whole humanity and because of them a society faces destruction in the form of immorality and mistrust.
Immorality in business is intensely prohibited in Islam. Due to this the entire society is affected. Those who live at the level of poverty in the society are oppressed, and to get rid of this cruelty, they adopt different wrong paths such as theft, robbery etc.
Similarly, stock storage requirements have been also declared illegal. Business based on usury system is also a hazardous source of wealth, which in Islam is clearly prohibited and those who are involved in such kind of business have been strictly warned.
Such act of modality Quran describes in these words: “Woe to those who give less [than due], who when they take a measure from people, take in full. But if they give by measure or by weight to them, they cause loss. Do they not think that they will be resurrected?,” (83:01-04) and in another chapter Allah commands the believer, “And establish weight in justice and do not make deficient the balance,” (55:09).
While those who do it honestly and fear Allah have been rewarded as mentioned in the Hadith of Prophet (Pbuh), “May Allah’s mercy be on him who is lenient in his buying, selling and in demanding back his money,” (Al-Bukhari).
Concerning adultery, it is an unlawful sexual intercourse and a form of immorality, severe punishment have been setup under the rulings of the Quran and Hadith and for those who will be found guilty of this sin; the law has setup the punishment of flogging or stoning and severe sentences have been imposed so that no one can commit such wicked act in future and the Quran commands a believer in these words: “The [unmarried] woman or [unmarried] man found guilty of sexual intercourse – lash each one of them a hundred lashes, and do not be taken by pity for them in the religion of Allah, if you should believe in Allah and the Last Day. And let a group of the believers witness their punishment,” (24:02).
If a person is found guilty of burglary and plundering the punishment for such kind of crime as per the Islamic law is to amputate his/her hands in recompense for what he/she committed.
So the rest of the people get a lesson from it and avoid such kind of crime as mentioned in the Quran: “[As for] the thief, the male and the female, amputate their hands in recompense for what they committed as a deterrent [punishment] from Allah. And Allah is exalted in Might and Wise,” (05:38).
Similarly, if a man or woman has been killed innocently or in an unlawful manner the murderer will be asked for retaliation and recompense as per the law ordained by Islamic Shari’ah, so that the inheritors of the slain can get justice.
Drinking alcohol and gambling has been strictly prohibited these are the acts of satin and it becomes the result of fighting, cursing and swearing. So Muslims have been asked to avoid it.
Orphans sponsorship is one of the most important responsibilities of Muslims. Anyone who illegally approaches the properties of Orphans instead of protecting them has been chastened.
Muslims have been guided to not to approach orphans properties except until in a way that they reach maturity and have been asked to give them full measures and weights in justice.
It is mentioned in Quran that the believers are brothers and are been asked to make peace with each other when they fall into dispute so that they might receive the mercy of Allah.
It is mentioned in Quran, Allah says: “The believers are but brothers, so make settlement between your brothers. And fear Allah that you may receive mercy,” (49:10), and in a Hadith of Muslim, Allah’s Messenger (Pbuh) said: “A Muslim is a brother of another Muslim, so he should not oppress him, nor should he hand him over to an oppressor. Whoever fulfilled the needs of his brother, Allah will fulfill his needs; whoever brought his Muslim brother out of discomfort, Allah will bring him out of the discomforts of the Day of Resurrection, and whoever screened a Muslim, Allah will screen him on the Day of Resurrection”.
Islam teaches rectitude and never encourages its followers to vituperate and humiliate anyone in the society. Islam deals not only with human rights but has secured the rights of other creations as well.
In contemporary world, one of the main reasons of immorality and corruption is due to the lack of promotion of moral and ethical values which leads the society towards mischief and parochialism.
It is obligatory on every Muslim to come forward, particularly scholars to teach human values to mankind, so that a peaceful and trustworthy society will be established.
khalidbinali027@gmail.com
Author is a Research Scholar, Department of Islamic Studies, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University