Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

May 25, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police on Saturday recovered body of an employee of social forestry department in Surankote area of Poonch district.

Report said that some employees spotted a body of their colleague inside the premises of social forest department at Bachian Wali Top in Surankote under mysterious conditions and accordingly informed police.

DFO Social Forestry Department Poonch, Naveed Iqbal identified the deceased as Abdul Hamid son of Sattar Mohammed of Kalai Poonch.

He said that Hamid was working as a daily wager in the department and was on duty.

A police officer said that soon after receiving the information, a police team immediately reached the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been taken for all necessary formalities including the post-mortem, he said.

"Probe has been initiated under 174 CrPc to ascertain the actual cause of death," he said. (GNS)