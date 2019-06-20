Social forestry devprogrammes, activities devolved to PRIs

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Government Wednesday ordered the devolution of various development programmes, schemes and activities relating to Social Forestry Department to Panchayati Raj Institutions in pursuance to the provisions contained in the J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (amended up to October 2018).

According to the order issued by Department of Forest, Environment & Ecology, the Government has directed for the devolution of programmes/schemes and activities specified in item 3 of Schedule I-A relating to Social Forestry to Panchayati Raj Institutions.

The order says that panchayats shall carry afforestation on wasteland, development of social forestry and farm forestry, and disposal of social forestry produce.

Works like growing trees for cattle feed, firewood and fruits, implementation of farm forestry, establishment of nurseries and their management, planning and implementation of social forestry and farm forestry projects, planting and preservation of trees on the roadside and other public places under control of HalqaPanchayat shall also be done by panchayats, besides Identification of sites for CAMPA/afforestation activities under different schemes and plans.

Constitution of fire protection committees to assist the Forest Department in extinguishing forest fires in coordination with the local people shall be work of panchayats.

Further, the order states that the sites for various afforestation works under all the schemes, wherever feasible/applicable will be identified and proposed in consultation with concerned HalqaPanchayat.

The plans under different afforesation schemes/ sectors will be formulated by the concerned Divisional Forest Officers (SF) in consultation with concerned Village Committees in terms relevant SROs and also in consultation with concerned HalqaPanchayat.

The fencing shall be procured as per the standing norms & will be done through concerned Panchayats wherever `e-tendering' is not required, the order says.

The order also mentions that the plants shall continue to be provided by the Department. However, digging of pits and planting will be done by the existing regular and non-regular staff of the Department and also through the seasonal labour to be provided by the Panchayats under supervision of concerned Block Officer/Range Officer, followed by monitoring by DFO and Regional Director.