Social Forestry dev progs, activities devolved to PRIs in J&K

June 20, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the devolution of various development programmes, schemes and activities relating to Social Forestry Department to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in pursuance to the provisions contained in the J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (amended up to October 2018), an official spokesman said here.

According to the order issued by Department of Forest, Environment & Ecology, the Government has directed for the devolution of programmes/schemes and activities specified in item 3 of Schedule I-A relating to Social Forestry to Panchayati Raj Institutions, he said here on Wednesday.

The order says that panchayats shall carry afforestation on wasteland, development of social forestry and farm forestry, and disposal of social forestry produce.