Social activists meet Governor

Srinagar, August 10:
A delegation of social activists comprising Mohd. Shafi Pandit, Chairman Ascent Group; Nighat Shafi Pandit, Chairperson, Human Effort for Love and Peace (HELP) Foundation and Mr. Anand David, Founder Director, Management Foundation for Organization Research and Development (MANFORD), met Governor NN Vohra at the Raj Bhavan today.
The delegation apprised Governor about the various significant outcomes which have materialised from the MANFORD-HELP Foundation collaborative endeavours to promote environment for peace, and understanding in Jammu and Kashmir. They briefed Governor about their varied activities, among varied segments of the society, towards the attainment of their collective goals.
Governor appreciated their efforts and observed that, in the obtaining environment in the State, NGOs and Civil Society Organisations can play a truly significant role in promoting the restoration of peace and lasting harmony among all sections of the society.