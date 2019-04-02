Social activist Talib Hussain joins PDP

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chowdhary Talib Hussain—a well known social activist, rights activist—known fior his work in Rasana rape case, joined Peoples Democratic Party in presence of Party President, Mehbooba Mufti.

Talib a crusader for tribal rights has championed the cause of the community vocally and has spearheaded the movement for political empowerment of the youth in the tribal community.

"Hussain is an energetic and hardworking activist from the area who joined the PDP with an aim to serve people of the state. He will contribute immensely for the growth of the party in the area," Mehbooba Mufti in a statement said. Mufti welcomed Talib Hussain—urging all members of the community to unite as one single unit to prevent further assaults on the rights of the community.