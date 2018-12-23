Social activist Khan joins PC

Srinagar, Dec 22 :
Sajad Lone Chairman J&K Peoples Conference Saturday welcomed Lateef Khan into the fold of People’s Conference at his residence.
Lateef Khan is a prominent social personality hailing from Gurez, Bandipora today joined People’s Conference along with scores of his supporters which includes Riyaz Ahmad Chekat, Aijaz Ahmad Lone, Aijaz Ahmad Shah, Ishfaq Ahmad Lone, Mohammad Sayed Khan, Mohammad Ismail Sheikh all hailing from Gurez.
Speaking on the occasion Lone said, “Time has come to change and dismantle the traditional family rule of NC and PDP which held hostage the interests and well-being of entire peoples to the whims of a ‘select’ few. Rather than addressing the aspirations and grievances of the people of the state there was put into place, very early on, a system wherein by extending a scheme of patronage-both financial and political to a few blue-eyed individuals. This evolved a ‘Patronage-based’ socio-political system the first casualty of which was merit and enterprise. Even if a person had to get a small job done they had to knock on the doors of those wielding patronage and only then would any job be enabled. This was also effective in denying empowerment at the grass-roots level and retaining it with the favoured few. The system however rung the death-knell of progress and enterprise in the state and devoid it of meeting its true potential. We can’t afford to be bystanders and need to stand up and carve our own collective destiny according to our own will and potential.”
Lone went on to say that People’s Conference is committed to work for inclusive development of the people and bring in reforms in the system, to ensure, safeguard the interests of a common man. He thanked to the people who are joining in large numbers in pursuit of becoming the part of carvan of change envisioned by People’s Conference. (KNS)