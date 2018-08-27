Social activist Haji Hamidullah Bukhari passes away

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Social activist Haji Hamidullah Bukhari of Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district passed away at his residence on Monday.
He was known for social activism throughout the region.
Former union minister and senior congress leader, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Monday asked the mainstream parties to call on Prime Minister and Home Minister of India over the Article 35-A. “The people of Kashmir have shown a unique sense of solidarity on the need to safeg...More
Social activist Haji Hamidullah Bukhari of Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district passed away at his residence on Monday. He was known for social activism throughout the region.More
An Army Court of Inquiry has indicted Major Leetul Gogoi for "fraternising" with a local woman in a Srinagar hotel and being away from his place of duty, paving the way for disciplinary action, army sources said today. Gogoi was detained by police in May following an alterca...More
AuthoritiesMondaysuspended class work in various colleges across the valley after the rumoursbroke out that petitions challenging Article 35-A are being heard today in the Apex Court. In Srinagar class work was suspended in Amar Singh College, Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree...More
Clashes erupted in Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla districton Mondayafter the rumoursbroke out that petitions challenging Article 35-A are being heard today in the Apex Court. Reports said that agitated youth took to streets and resorted to stone pelting at m...More
Around twenty youth were injured after they clashed with government forces in south Kashmir's Shopian district following rumoursthat the Supreme Court was hearing a fresh petition challenging Article 35-A. Local residents and sources from GDC Shopian informed this reporter t...More
Government forces Monday morning launched a search operation after gunshots were heard in forest area of Chaandaji in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. Reports said that forces rushed to Chaandaji forest village after gunshots were heard. “Forces have been rushed to...More
Four civilians were injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag district today during protests which erupted following rumorsthat the Supreme Court was hearing a freshpetition challenging Article 35A. Reports said that three civilians received pellet injuries in head and abdomen whi...More
Light Motor Vehicles were today allowed to move from both sides on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after the road was cleared of a massive landslide which had forced suspension of traffic for the past two days, traffic police said.However, the movement of heavy vehicles ...More
The Supreme Court will not take up the fresh plea challenging Article 35-A today after petitioner made an adjournment request. The fresh petition was filed by BJP Leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay. The main hearing in the case is likely to be listed for hearing on August 31...More
Jammu Kashmir Police Monday requested people to maintain calm and not to pay heed to rumourspreadingabout the hearing of Article 35-A case in the Supreme Court. ''Some sections of media circulated news regarding article 35A.The news is refuted as baseless. Peopleare requeste...More
Amid speculations about the hearing of Article 35-A case today, the authorities on Monday said that they will investigate all theserumourmongering cases and deal with the culprits strictly. Earlier, the speculations were on rife that the top court of India will be hearing th...More
The Supreme Court will today hear a fresh petition seeking the scrapping of Article 35 A in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, three weeks after the court was adjourned. The bunch of petitions challenging Article 35A is likely to be listed for hearing on August 31. The Jammu an...More
Pakistan will reiterate its serious objections over two water storage and hydropower projects being built by India during a meet with New Delhi this week in Lahore. A government official told Dawn news on Sunday that Indian Water Commissioner P.K Saxena, along with a delegat...More
The Pakistan government has banned VIP protocol given by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to influential people at airports across the country, the media reported on Monday. The decision came into force from Sunday as the Interior Ministry directed all officials concer...More
