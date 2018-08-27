About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Social activist Haji Hamidullah Bukhari passes away

Published at August 27, 2018 04:51 PM 0Comment(s)1386views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Social activist Haji Hamidullah Bukhari of Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district passed away at his residence on Monday.

He was known for social activism throughout the region.

