Snowy January: Srinagar receives record snowfall in last 10 years

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 18:
The summer capital Srinagar has received highest snowfall so far in January in the last 10 years.
According to the Meteorological department, in the first 17 days of January, Srinagar received 48.3 mm snowfall, the highest in last 10 years.
As per the department, the January month of 2019 witnessed more snowfall in Kashmir breaking the 10-year-old record in the State.
“The Valley experienced the highest number of spells in January this year compared to the last 10 years. Last year in 2018, Kashmir did not receive any snowfall. After a gap of 10 years, the Valley witnessed more spells of snowfall in January this year," an official of the MeT department said.
According to the official data, in 2011, Srinagar received 1.6 mm of snowfall in the month of January, while in 2012, the city received 60.2 mm snowfall followed by the January month in 2013 which received 58 mm of snowfall.
In 2015, the city received 5.6 mm of snowfall in the month of January followed by 2016, which received 21.4 mm of snowfall.
Besides receiving a record number of snowfalls this January, MeT department has predicted another spell of snow from January 19 to 25.
Director Metrological Department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus said an active Western Disturbance would most likely affect J&K and adjoining areas from January 19 to 25, with the main activity during January 20 to January 23 and gradual decrease thereafter.
“Under the influence of this system, moderate to heavy snow and rain (in plains of Jammu region) is expected at widespread places of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh region. Some places may receive very heavy rain and snow during these periods. Light snowfall would commence at a few places of Kashmir on January 19 forenoon and increase in intensity and distribution thereafter,” he said.
According to the department, fresh snowfall between this period may lead to disruption of surface and air transportation like the Srinagar-Jammu highway and other major roads of the State.
Meanwhile, cold wave continued in Kashmir valley despite an improvement in weather conditions after snowfall the previous day, the weather office said.
While the weather was sunny in Jammu division, the sky remained cloudy in the Valley.
The minimum temperature was minus 1.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while in Pahalgam it was minus 5.1 degree Celsius and in Gulmarg minus 10 degree Celsius.
Leh town recorded minus 12 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 20.2 degree Celsius as minimum temperatures.
Drass town was the coldest in Jammu Kashmir with minus 22 degrees Celsius.
Jammu city recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.4, Batote 0.6, Bannihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah minus 1 degree Celsius as the night’s lowest temperatures.