Snowstorm kills 3 near Sadhan Top

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Three persons died due to cold after they were caught in a snowstorm in border district of Kupwara on Tuesday, police said.

A police official said six persons were moving by foot from Kupwara to Karnah when they were caught by snow storm near Khuni Nallah in Sadhna Top area.

“Three persons were caught in the snow storm while three others managed to reach Sadhna Top. After reaching there, they informed army about their three missing companions,” he said.

An army party reached near Khoni Nallah and found the three persons lying dead on the road.

“They had died due to cold,” the police official said.

The deceased were identified as Tahir Khoja son of Youns Khoja of Hajinard Karnah, Khaliq Shiekh son of Qadir Shiekh of Hajinard of Karnah and Fareed Ahmad son of Lal-din resident Shamspora of Karnah.

Fresh snowfall was reported in many areas in the higher reaches of the state on Monday.

The road from Kupwara to Karnah has been closed for traffic movement due to bad weather.

Meanwhile, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone expressed grief and sorrow over the death of three people and urged the Governor administration to extend all possible assistance to the bereaved families.

“Yet another accident claims three precious lives at Sadhna pass en route to Karnah. This pass has claimed hundreds of lives so far. A tunnel is a necessity to end the travails of inhabitants of Karnah”, he said while expressing grief over the incident.