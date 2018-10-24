Snowfall on Mughal road

PTIJammu, Oct 23:
Fresh snowfall in some high altitude areas including Peer Ki Gali forced suspension of traffic on Tuesday on Mughal road, the alternate link between Kashmir and rest of the country, traffic department officials said.
Traffic was suspended around 4.30 pm on the Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu with Shopian district of south Kashmir, as a precautionary measure in view of the heavy snowfall in Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas along the road, the officials said.
They said the snowfall began in the afternoon and intensified later, rendering the road unsafe for traffic.
The traffic was stopped at Brahamgala and no vehicle is being allowed to move further towards Kashmir, they said.
"It is still snowing and once the weather improves and the road is cleared, the stranded vehicles will be allowed to move towards their destinations," the officials said.