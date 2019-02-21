Snowfall, landslides disrupt traffic for several hours on highway

Srinagar:
Snowfall around the Jawahar Tunnel and landslides triggered by rains at several places near here disrupted traffic for several hours on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday, officials said.
Several landslides struck the strategic 270-km highway overnight at Digdole, Battery Cheshma and Maroog between Banihal and Ramban, blocking the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, they said.
The official said a road-clearance operation was launched immediately and the traffic, which was allowed from Jammu to Srinagar this morning and stopped at Udhampur, was allowed to ply around noon.
A landslide had also occurred at the highway at Digdole around 4 pm on Tuesday and the debris was cleared by 8 pm, they said.
The traffic was stopped around midnight in view of a risk of more landslides, leaving hundreds of Jammu-bound vehicles stranded, they added.
After the highway was reopened, the stranded vehicles were first cleared from the landslide-prone areas, the officials said, adding that the traffic was plying smoothly when last reports were received.
They said fresh snowfall, about six inches, around Jawahar Tunnel -- the gateway to the Kashmir Valley -- was also cleared.
Banihal town also experienced light snowfall, while heavy rains lashed other parts of the highway during the night, the officials said.