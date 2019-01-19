Snowfall in Kashmir, flights suspended at Srinagar airport

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir Valley recieved heavy snowfall on Saturday, with the Meteorological department forecasting more snowfall for the next three days.
Following snowfall, several flights were cancelled at Srinagar airport today.
"Due to snowfall following flights from Srinagar to Delhi are cancelled for today: Spicejet 161, Air Asia all flights, Go Air 129 and Vistara UK611," said an official.
A western disturbance (WD), according to a weather official, is presently active over Jammu and Kashmir.
"Under its influence moderate to heavy snowfall is likely to occur in the valley till January 23 after which the intensity of the WD will start decreasing," the Met department official said.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures throughout the valley increased on Saturday due to nightlong cloud cover, the maximum temperatures are expected to drop further, the weather official said.
It was minus 2.0 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, Pahalgam minus 4.4 and Gulmarg minus 7 degree Celsius. In Ladakh region, Leh town recorded minus 9.2 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 18.9 degree Celsius.
The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was recorded 8.3 degrees Celsius, Katra 9.1, Batote 3.9, Bannihal 2.3 and Bhaderwah 1.3 degree Celsius.
(Representional picture)