Snowfall in Gurez, Bandipora; avalanche threat in Tulail

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora, Nov 03:
The higher reaches of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district including Gurez valley received heavy snowfall while plains of the district also received light snowfall and rains on Saturday.
The Gurez and Tulail Valley's are witnessing snow from the past three days leading to closure of Bandipora- Gurez-Tulail road.
The heavy snowfall across Tulail Valley led to the threat of avalanches in the area.
"It is snowing in Gurez and Tulail Valley for the past three days and over one feet of snow has accumulated since last evening. Higher reaches of Bandipora including Vewan, Labkachal, Bhutoo, Tragbal, Branar, Mou and Gujjarpati are also receiving snowfall," officials said.
They said it was also snowing at Razdan Top amid winds on the Bandipora-Gurez road, forcing the authorities to stop the movement of vehicles to Gurez Valley as a precautionary measure.
All the vehicles heading to Gurez have been stopped at Sonarwani, 5 km from Bandipora, officials said.
They said Bandipora town received 2 inch snowfall, Hajin and Sumbal 1 inch, Gurez Dawar 9 inch, Tulail 1 feet and Razdan Top received over 2 feet of snow, officials said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said the closed Gurez road would be opened only after clearing off snow by the Border Roads Organisations (BRO).
According to officials, the main Bandipora town received 5 inch, Hajin 4 inch, Sumbal 5 inch, Gurez Dawar 2-4 feet, Tulail 4-6 feet and Razdan Top over 5 feet of snow, officials said.
Gurez area of Bandipora which witnesses avalanches every winter received heavy snow where people are getting panicky.
Besides snowing heavily in the district, electric supply remains partially affected in most parts of the district.
Plain areas across Bandipora witnessed heavy snowfall since Saturday afternoon which partially affected power supply.
People preferred to stay indoors as it was snowing throughout the day while thin traffic was witnessed on the roads.
The fear of the killer snowstorms and avalanches looms large over the landlocked Gurez Valley following the second spell of snow as the villagers continue to remain at the mercy of hostile weather.
They complained that the State government had no crisis management system in place to deal with the crisis if created by the snowstorms and avalanches in the Valley.
While people are preparing for any eventuality like avalanches, the authorities are yet to issue avalanche warning in the area.
Besides, the area is declared avalanche-prone.
However, the roads within Dawar areas were cleared by the concerned department.
“We are prepared to face every eventuality. Though it is snowing heavily since the past night, avalanche warning is yet to be announced,” SDM Gurez Sandeep Singh told Rising Kashmir.
He said around 95 percent roads in the area had been cleared despite their men facing difficulties in snow clearance due to continuous snowing.
SDM Gurez appealed people of Gurez not to venture in upper reaches of Tulail and adjoining areas as heavy snowfall was going on since Friday and there were chances of snow avalanches.
He asked people to avoid travelling and venturing in upper reaches so that untoward incidents do not happen.