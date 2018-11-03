About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Snowfall in Gurez, Bandipora

Published at November 03, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Bandipora

 

The higher reaches of north Kashmir’s Bandipora including Gurez valley received heavy snowfall while plains areas of the district also received light snowfall and rains on Saturday. 

"It is snowing in Gurez and Tulail valley and over eight inches of snow have accumulated since last evening. Higher reaches of Bandipora including Vewan, labkachal, Bhutoo, Tragbal, Branar, Mou and Gujjarpati are also receiving snowfall," officials said.

They said it was also snowing at Razdan amid winds on the Bandipora-Gurez Road, forcing the authorities to stop the movement of vehicles to Gurez valley as a precautionary measure.

All the vehicles heading to Gurez have been stopped at Sonarwani, o5 kms from Bandipora, the officials said.

According to officials main Bandipora town received 2 inch, Hajin and Sumbal 1inch, Sumbal   Inch, Gurez Dawar 9 inch  Feet, Tulail 1 feet and Razdan top received over 2 feet of snow, officials said. 

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahid Iqbal Chowdery said that the closed Gurez road will be opened only after cleaned of sown by BRO.

 

(Representational picture)

