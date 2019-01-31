Snowfall has a message

M.M. Tali
As the valley was beautified once again with a thick white blanket of snow, it brought similes on the faces of all, knowing its importance over long run. For me from the days, I can recall in my memory, I along with my friends have always entertained snowfall and looked at it as a blessing from Almighty. Turning restless without snowy winter, I would often start prayers for its fall.
Recently as the snowflakes started falling, while glancing and gazing at them continuously, besides entertaining me, seemed desperately carrying with them a silent message for our fracturing society, that why are you defacing beauty of your societies – humanity?
The deep silence in which the flakes were falling seemed shouting that why don’t people of your society look at the nature to understand, what makes it so calm, beautiful and attractive.
As my thoughts were occupied by the falling flakes, I felt, as if each snowflake was trying to make me understand, look at us, we (flakes) are like individuals of your society.
Weak and short-lived, while falling separately, but turn stronger while nearing destination (touching ground surface), with the work of cooperation (sticking together), thereby occupy and engulf everything in the surroundings from trees to mountains, from roads to buildings, from lakes to streams and so on. Though being tiny, the bond between us turns so strong that we succeed in changing the entire view of the surroundings, thereby attract and entertain the masses.
Like us, is weak and fragile every individual of your society (while looking just for personal interests). Though you have an inbuilt capacity to become stronger, beautiful and attractive – with beautiful humanity, but certainly you are going to fail in turning into a one. In the deep silence, suddenly my own voice whispered in my mind: why is it we are going to fail?
The grooming criticism in our society on different lines, with diminishing of our wit to know the truth – splitting us on daily basis, the growing greediness of people to accumulate mazuma, even going to the extent of using corruptive means – bringing sufferings to helpless ones.
The growing arrogance and nepotism of people responsible for overlooking the affairs of multitudes - exposing people to injustice and frustration, the changing working style of the educated group (nation builders) – exposing the downtrodden class to the curse of inequality, the business class upholding their business establishments using lies and means of adulterer material - earning like looters.
The providing of treatment to human pain seen as money generating opportunities putting precious human lives at risk – saviors turning into life takers, parties functioning on betrayal, fake promises and cheatings – using all possible means of polarization to generate votes, abandonment of newly born babies and even throwing them out on streets – showing peak of moral degradation and so on, all in an afterthought seemed answering my own whisper, my own above question that why not?
Surely the positive bonds in our society of being compassionate, helping, caring, loving are losing battle to the mushrooming of negative energies coming in existence by prioritizing personal and individual interests.
As humanity demands offering of unconditional human sacrifices, care, help, love, and respect, which all are diminishing in our society on daily basis, so is diminishing our human beauty - humanity.
The flakes didn’t let my thought process to go away, rather took it to the tiny flakes which until now were accumulated as a thick white blanket of snow. Haven’t you ever tried to look at what makes me look so calm and beautiful, the white blanket seemed questioning me. It is not my appearance and color. Rather it is the acceptance of others.
Acceptance of trees, fragile twigs, branches - which crouch, mountains, river banks etc by giving me a helping hand to withstand and get accumulated there, thereby making me look beautiful and attractive, rather than letting me down to get dispersed in an unnoticed form.
Without their support I will turn so ugly, that I will lose my charm of attractiveness. In the meantime suddenly my own voice whispered in my mind again: what actually is snow blanket trying to convey?
Everyone is getting caught in a race of pulling one others legs. The rivalries grooming in the same lineages – sometimes leading even to killings, the conflicts coming in place within villages/ towns/ cities on sharing of infrastructural setups.
The growing counter argumentative discussions in families in respect of issues pertaining to – education, marriage, property leading to situations in which members tolerate each other but no longer accept each other.
The growing rivalries among masses while electing their representatives and so on, all in an afterthought provided an impulse to my own whisper (what snow blanket is trying to convey) that tolerance with acceptance in societies – which is necessary for a better and peaceful living, is coming under increasing threat of anger, rivalry, hatred and distrust – disallowing people to offer helping hand to each other, thereby giving their societies an ugly look.
As humanity demands tolerance with acceptance – developing mutual respect and understanding for each other, but the tremendous surrounding negative influences takes toll on this century’s old quality of our societies, so is turning a setback for human beauty – humanity.
The equation of humanity, equaling to offering of unconditional human sacrifices, care, love and respect plus tolerance with acceptance, is surely struggling to get balanced. With so much of negative energy flowing in our society, the positive bonds and vibes are seemingly losing the race.
What slight warmth and increase in atmospheric temperature does to snow, the same will happen by grooming of hatred, greed, deceit, arrogance, polarization, corruption and so on to human beauty – humanity. In the race of materialistic world we need to understand the intricate nature of human dependence and need to realize the importance of fragile existence of humanity.
P.S: What happened in LD Hospital is extremely shameful, and is a scar on humanity, but neither was it a first incident nor the last one. There are innumerable incidents and scars like this that keep happening in our society in various forms, but remain unheard deep within the hearts of many helpless people.
mmtali106@gmail.com