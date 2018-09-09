Snowfall hampers retrieval of trekkers’ bodies

Shafat MirPahalgam (Anantnag):
Adventure sports fraternity has been hoping against hope, since last night, for the welfare of valley’s prominent mountaineer Aadil Shah, who is believed to be dead in a mishap at Kolhai glacier during their descent after they submitted the Kolhai peak on 6th September.
As per the survivors, Aadil and Naveed died while a rock fall occurred near Musa grave as they were heading towards the base camp on Thursday afternoon.
A telephonic call for help by one of the members prompted an instant response from local mountaineers, administration and adventure sports fraternity of the valley under the close support of army and IAF.
Since Friday evening, rescuers, who mostly comprised of local volunteers, members from the District Administration Anantnag, JKMHC and Army rushed towards the spot of the incident on the glacier to rescue the expedition team. All the survivors were guided back to safety at Aru village by 3 pm today while the dead bodies of two slain mountaineers are still lying at the upper glacier near Musa grave, as per a inputs from rescuer.
“We were the first rescue team to reach near the survivors at around 2 in the morning. Due to inclement weather, it was not possible to retrieve the bodies and the survivors were directed to start a descent in the night after covering the bodies. We were able to bring down one of the injured hiker, Hazik Beigh, who had suffered multiple injuries, up to the base from where he was airlifted in an IAF chopper. The remaining rescue team is waiting for the weather to improve to retrieve the bodies, failing which; they will start the ascent by foot in the midnight and bring the bodies down from accident spot which will take them at least two days. The continuous snowfall has hampered the retrieval of the bodies,” said Irfan Malik, who was part of a rescue team.
Earlier Haziq Beigh was airlifted from base camp by Army chopper and then admitted in Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla, where from he was shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar, where his condition is stated to be stable now.
Alpine Adventures group, a well-known name in adventure and mountaineering sports in the valley of Kashmir had organised the Kolahoi Expedition on September 2nd with nine members.
The group comprising of Adil Shah, Naveed Jeelani, Haziq Beigh, Arshid Majeed, Nisar Ahmad, Adil Malik, Towseef a local guide from Aru, Tawoos and Majeed had started to approach toward the peak after leaving on September 2nd. The group stationed at base camp and on September 3rd they moved towards glacier area. The group ferried all the technical gear to the area and on September 4th and 5th rested there as part of recuperating and acclimatization process before the summit attempt. On September 6, the group made a summit attempt in which they were successful.
While descending back from the area on September 7th, the group had to cross glacier area of Burdlaw. The first group comprising of five members crossed it successfully while a second group comprising of four members, Adil, Naveed, Arshid Majeed and Haziq came under a rock fall. In the incident, Adil and Naveed got seriously injured while as Haziq also suffered injuries but was conscious and able to move. As per the eyewitness, Aadil was alive for almost twenty minutes but had been trampled under huge boulders while Naveed had died instantly after being hit with the falling rocks. The fourth member of group Arshid Majeed miraculously was unharmed.
“Hopes of them being alive are fading with each hour. The weather has not helped our cause and if it doesn’t improve we will move towards the area. It is a technically difficult area, full of crevices. It will take at least two days to retrieve the bodies manually,” said a member of the rescue team, Riyaz Ahmed Lone.
The JKMHC and families of the group have thanked Army, District Administration and Disaster Management Department who have been working under close monitoring of Chief Secretary.
Adil Shah, popularly known as Alpine Adventurers, being the head of the group, was an avid Adventurer and highly skilled Mountaineer. Previously, he had scaled technically difficult peaks like Harmukh, Tratsaal, Kuytwal in last few years and recently made a successful attempt at Tatakuti Peak. Apart from that he had crossed many high passes and reached a number of high altitude alpine lakes. He was in forefront of Alpine promotion and source of inspiration for the younger generation.
Naveed on the other hand apart from being an able inspirational young KAS officer nursed a passion for adventure sport. He started taking part in activities of Alpine Adventurers group from last year and was able to be an active member of the group.
The Kolahoi peak has been climbed on a number of occasions and recent being 15-member successful summit made by members of JKMHC and Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) in 2015. The present route has been detailed out by a famous climber of Kashmir late Nandlal Bakaya and in recent memory, this perhaps is the first casualty of locals on the mountain in Kashmir. Earlier on Adil was rescued from the Kounsarnag alpine lake in the year 2013 from floating iceberg.
The adventure fraternity in Kashmir is deeply shocked by this incident. JKMHC has termed incident as a total shock.
JKMHC President Mahmood Shah said that Adil was an avid adventurer who will fondly be remembered for his humble and friendly attitude.
President KAS Officers Association, Tassaduq Hussain Mir termed Naveed promising officer whose career has been cut short by the tragic incident.