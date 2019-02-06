About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Snowfall forces flight cancellations at Srinagar airport

Published at February 06, 2019 01:10 PM 0Comment(s)1128views


Snowfall forces flight cancellations at Srinagar airport

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

At least 15 flights were cancelled till noon due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility at the Srinagar airport.

Airport authorities said that due to heavy snowing and poor visibility over Srinagar airfield the flights are cancelled. The following flights up to 1200hrs were cancelled.

1.G8198/129 del Sxr del

2.G8 213 ixj Sxr ixj

3.G8 697 del Sxr del

4.G8 912 Sxr ixc

5. 6E 2554 Sxr del 6. 6E 576 Sxr LKO

7. 6E 653 Sxr ixj

8. SG 160/161 ixj Sxr ixj

9. SG 104/939 DEL SXR DEL

10. UK 611 SXR IXJ

11. I5 716 SXR DEL

12. I5 713 SXR DEL

13. 9W 638 Sxr del

14. SG 739 Sxr

15. SG 963 Sxr ixj

Fresh snowfall and rain began Wednesday morning at many places across the valley.

Weatherman has predicted heavy spell of snow from Wednesday till Friday.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top