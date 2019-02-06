Snowfall forces flight cancellations at Srinagar airport

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
At least 15 flights were cancelled till noon due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility at the Srinagar airport.
Airport authorities said that due to heavy snowing and poor visibility over Srinagar airfield the flights are cancelled. The following flights up to 1200hrs were cancelled.
1.G8198/129 del Sxr del
2.G8 213 ixj Sxr ixj
3.G8 697 del Sxr del
4.G8 912 Sxr ixc
5. 6E 2554 Sxr del 6. 6E 576 Sxr LKO
7. 6E 653 Sxr ixj
8. SG 160/161 ixj Sxr ixj
9. SG 104/939 DEL SXR DEL
10. UK 611 SXR IXJ
11. I5 716 SXR DEL
12. I5 713 SXR DEL
13. 9W 638 Sxr del
14. SG 739 Sxr
15. SG 963 Sxr ixj
Fresh snowfall and rain began Wednesday morning at many places across the valley.
Weatherman has predicted heavy spell of snow from Wednesday till Friday.