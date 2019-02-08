Snowfall damages houseboat in Dalgate, family seeks help

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 07:
Following heavy snowfall on Thursday, a Houseboat in Chinar Bagh area of Dalgate sank damaging property worth lakhs of rupees.
The proprietor of the houseboat (‘Minar’), Ab Rashid Raga said that due to heavy snowfall on Thursday his houseboat sank after damaging it heavily.
He said his daughter was inside the houseboat but was safely rescued by the neighbors. “The boat has been completely damaged and was only hope for the whole family,” he added.
Raga said, thankfully there was no loss of life as some neighbors rescued the family members.
He said at around 4:45 am, the incident happened but property worth 40-50 lakhs was completely damaged. He said their family has lost everything and as they have no other source of income.
“Houseboat was build in 1973 under registration number 930/5CS/9864. Deluxe class houseboat had 2-bedrooms, one dining, and a sitting room and was associated with the houseboat association,” Raga said.
Another family member Mushtaq Ahmad Raga told Rising Kashmir that bedding, various belongings, furniture, and other items were damaged after the boat sank.
“After 2014 flood devastation, we somehow managed to repair the boat but on Thursday morning it submerged,” Raga said.
The family has appealed Tourism authorities and Governor Satya Pal Malik to provide them compensation as soon as possible so that they can resettle somewhere else.
