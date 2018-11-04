Snowfall damages apple crop in south Kashmir

Javid SofiPulwama, Nov 03:
The snowfall on Saturday caused a heavy damage to apple orchards in the upper reaches of south Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts.
Around one feet of snow was recorded in Pulwama's Sangerwani and adjoining hilly villages.
Locals said snowfall ahead of pruning and leaf fall had caused huge damages in their orchards.
Zubaid Gorsi, an orchardist from Sangerwani said snow damaged the entire apple crop in his 5 kanal orchid.
“Snow slashed away branches from trunks of the apple trees while some trees were even uprooted," he said.
Tufail Khan, another orchardist, said that in his 5 kanal orchard, around 13 trees were damaged.
In Sangerwani and the adjoining Aditrag and Anderwali villages more than 150 kanal of land are under apple cultivation.
Orchardists here estimate the apple crop loss to be around 40 percent.
Similar damages to the apple crop were reported from Heerpora, Sedow and Bohrihalan villages of Shopian.
An orchardist from Heerpora, Gul Muhammad said of around 100 trees in his orchard, around 70 had been damaged by snow.
In sedow and Bohrikhalan, around 40 to 60 percent damage had been done to the apple crop.
Here, more than one feet fresh snowfall was recorded till Saturday evening.
The snowfall has also affected apple crop at some places in these area where it was yet to be harvested.
“In the Kandi belt, the snow caused fruit fall in orchards where the crop was yet to be harvested," a local fruit grower from Shopian said.
The damage to the apple crop has caused deep sorrow among affected orchardists who demanded that the damages be assessed and sought compensation for the losses.
The revenue authorities in Pulwama and Shopian said they have directed the field staff to assess the damages and submit a report to them.