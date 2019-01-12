Snowfall aftermath: Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended on Saturday after heavy snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel, officials.
“Snowing heavily at Jawahar Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar NHW, vehicular movement stopped. @JmuKmrPolice,” J&K traffic police tweeted.
Earlier, one way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar was allowed and large number of vehicles, stranded since Thursday night due to snowfall, were cleared.
Meanwhile, Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road, continue to remain closed for the past over a month due to accumulation of heavy snow, a traffic police official.
Intermittent snowfall continued in Kashmir for the second consecutive day Saturday. The Met department has forecast improvement in weather from Sunday.
(Representational picture)