About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Snowfall aftermath: Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Published at January 12, 2019 12:45 PM 0Comment(s)888views


Snowfall aftermath: Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended on Saturday after heavy snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel, officials.

“Snowing heavily at Jawahar Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar NHW, vehicular movement stopped. @JmuKmrPolice,” J&K traffic police tweeted. 

Earlier, one way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar was allowed and large number of vehicles, stranded since Thursday night due to snowfall, were cleared.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road, continue to remain closed for the past over a month due to accumulation of heavy snow, a traffic police official.

Intermittent snowfall continued in Kashmir for the second consecutive day Saturday. The Met department has forecast improvement in weather from Sunday. 

 

(Representational picture) 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top