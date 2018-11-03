Snowfall aftermath: Seven flights cancelled at Srinagar Airport

Sabreeen AshrafSrinagar
Seven flights were cancelled at Srinagar Airport after snowfall in Kashmir Valley.
According to Airport authorities due to heavy snow fall some flights are cancelled.
The cancelled flights are; GoAir G8-213, G8-912, G8-287, G8-224 & G8-697 and Indigo: 6E-478 & 6E-2694.
Earlier flight operations were temporarily suspended at the Airport after snowfall.
Plain areas of Kashmir received season's first snowfall on Saturday, resulting dip in temperature.
While upper reaches of Valley received moderate to heavy snowfall.
(Representional picture)