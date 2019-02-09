Snowfall Aftermath: CS reviews restoration measures

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 8:
Chief Secretary, Shri B V R Subrahmanyam Friday chaired a video conference with Divisional and District Administration Kashmir/Jammu to review the status of snow clearance, power and water supply and availability of essential commodities and various petroleum products in the division.
As per an official, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir briefed about the snow clearance operations and said that most of major roads across the division have been cleared; however lateral roads will be cleared by tomorrow.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir informed that upto 95% of power supply has been restored in Srinagar city, while in other districts; it may take another day or two for 100% restoration. He said barring few water supply schemes, most of the schemes are functional.
In regard to availability of Petroleum products, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir said that 300 tankers/trucks are lined up on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway between Patnitop and Ramban and once the road is cleared for traffic, these tankers/trucks will augment the depleting reserves of petroleum/LPG in the division, the official said.
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu also briefed about the measures taken to meet the challenges posed by the inclement weather/snowfall across Jammu Division.
Chief Secretary directed the Divisional and District Administration Kashmir/Jammu to remain alive to the situation and ensure that people do not face inconvenience on account of snow fall.
He said snow clearance operations should be carried out 24X7, so that all roads are cleared and made traffic worthy on real time basis for the convenience of the general public particularly students and patients.
Chief Secretary also received brief about the transportation facilities being arranged for the stranded students taking GATE examination outside Kashmir Valley.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir informed that C-17 Aircraft has been deployed to airlift the stranded students from Kashmir Valley to enable them appear in the exams scheduled for February, 9th and 10th, 2019. 179 aspirants were air lifted today, he said.