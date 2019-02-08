Snowfall: Majid seeks immediate restoration of utility services

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary and former MLA Bandipora Usman Majid Thursday called for immediate restoration of utility services like road, electricity and water supply.
In a statement, Majid said that continuous snowfall has impacted various utility services like drinking water and power, which are needed to be restored on immediate basis.
He said that health services are defunct in several areas as a result of which ailing people are suffering the most.
He said the people are already suffering due to heavy snowfall and they need some respite at this hour of crisis. He sought the presence of medicos and para-medicos in the health institutions and adequate stocking of medicines to cope up with the needs of the people and also sought adequate stocks of rations at sale outlets so that the people do not suffer.
Majid said, "District administration Bandipora should ensure on-time clearance of snow from roads and ensure proper availability of basic amenities like power supply, water supply, ration supply and LPG supply." In his statement, he said that District administration Bandipora should make extra efforts to restore the services on war footing basis and all necessary measures should be taken to restore essential services affected in Bandipora due to heavy snowfall.
He interacted with the people at Party's District Headquarter and assured that their plight will be brought to the notice of the administration for immediate help and restoration of various services.