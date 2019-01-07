Snow yet to be cleared from City interiors, people aghast

80% area cleared, will deploy machinery in remaining parts on Monday: CSO SMC
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 06:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has failed to clear snow from the city interiors on the second consecutive day, affecting the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.
The interiors areas including Nowpora, Safakadal, Eidgah, Zadi Masjid, Gunnar Pora, Shaheed Gunj, Rainawari, Shiekh Colony Makhdoom Sahib, Wagan Pora and interior areas of HMT, Mustafaabad and Bemina.
Umar Ganie, a resident of Nowgam area of Downtown said no one from SMC or other line department cleared the snow in the area.
“Both lanes and bylanes are blocked as snow has not melted yet. Children are the worst suffers as they have to reach coaching institutes early in the morning,” he said.
Ganie said one cannot deny Government’s commendable job since past three days. But snow still lies uncleared from the lanes of Downtown and people are facing immense problems.
Another local at HMT, Fouzia Khurshid said no one from the administration visited their area to clear the snow. There was also no power supply in the area, she said.
Fouzia said, instead of snow clearance machines, tractors were pressed into service. The tractors cleared little snow and instead left behind slippery patches, leading to accidents, she said.
“We live just 200 meters away from the SMC headquarters but they have forgotten to clear the snow from our area,” said Mohammad Farooq, a resident of Shaheed Gunj.
“People are facing problems in every nook and corner of the city, in case of emergency these things can become disasters,” Farooq said.
"Nobody can deny SMC workers did a tremendous job from last two days but they should also see the condition of interiors and understand the plight of masses," he said.
SMC, Chief Sanitation Officer (CSO), Mohammad Akbar admitted that some areas were left in the city but he claimed that snow was cleared from 80 percent areas of Srinagar both from lanes and bylanes.
“There are more than 5000 lanes and by-lanes in the city, some would have been skipped. SMC will send its men and machinery again on Monday to these areas,” he said adding addressing people’s concern is their priority.
