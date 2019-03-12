Snow storm hits Khoni Nallah in Kupwara, three dead

March 12, 2019 | Agencies

Three persons were killed due to snow storm at Khoni Nallah forests of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday late night.

Reports said that the five persons were trapped in the storm at Khoni Nallah near Sadna Top.

They were traveling towards Karnah when the blizzard swept Khoni Nallah area at around 1:00 am.

Of them, two had a miraculous escape, they said. The duo later immediately informed police and army who rushed to the spot and found three persons dead.

The deceased have been identified asTahir Younis Khawaja (22) son of Mohd Younis, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh (40) son of Ghulam Qadir, both residents of Hajinard Karnah and Fareed Ahmad (25) son of Laldin of Shams Pora, Karnah.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said that the trio could not move out and died due to the storm and the severe cold. (GNS)