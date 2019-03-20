Snow, rains inundate roads in several parts of Srinagar

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Intermittent rains and a brief spell of light snow in Srinagar caused indudation of roads in several parts of the city on Wednesday.

Roads in Regal Chowk, outside the hospital in Soura, Jehangir Chowk, Bemina, HMTand Maloora were inundated after rain and snow lashed the valley on Wednesday.

"Pedestrians cannot walk on the roads as they are covered with water. It is a regular nuisance and it will continue in next few months when there will be more rains," Shahid Ahmad, a resident of Bemina said.

In the inundated areas, there is slow movement of traffic.

[Representational Pic]