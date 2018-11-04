Snow, rains expose faulty drainage system of city

Dewatering being carried out in different areas: SMC
Irfan YattooSrinagar, 3 Nov:
Season’s first snowfall and incessant rains on Saturday caused water logging in many areas of summer capital exposing the poor drainage system of the city. People blamed district administration for failing to construct a vibrant drainage system.
People from different parts expressed their resentment against the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for failing to reach out to waterlogged areas, causing inconvenience to locals.
Shopkeepers at the Residency Road blamed district administration for failing to construct a better drainage system in the area. They said they always face problems during rains. Ali Mohammad, a textile shop owner at the Residency Road told Rising Kashmir that new drainage system should be constructed because old drains are blocked at many places. “It will be a one-time solution to the problem,” he said.
The waterlogging was witnessed in the Residency Road, Samandar Bagh, MA Road, TRC bus stand, Jehangir Chowk, Jawahar Nagar, Bemina area, Eidgah interior lanes, Maloora HMT, Saraf Kadal, Karanahar, and Hari Singh High street.
The inhabitants of Naribal Colony, Soura were angry over non-completion of the drainage project in the area. They said the defunct drainage system in the area has caused water logging in the area and the water is entering their houses. Mohammad Junaid, a local resident of the colony said that defunct drainage system has exposed the false promises of government as they have turned deaf ears towards their demands.
“During rains, it becomes problematic to come out of our houses. Our drains have been blocked since past ten years and government has become a mute spectator on the issue,” Junaid said.
The inhabitants of Mustafaabad HMT also complained of water logging in the area due to the defunct drainage system. They also said that the water is entering their houses making their lives miserable.
Humaira Khurshid a local resident said lanes are full of water due to which they are unable to walk outside their houses. “No one from the government has visited the area since years; we have been left to God’s mercy,” she said adding that water-logging is the core issue of the area.
She further said, “Few centimetres of rain has exposed the government’s slow pace of work on the project that was scheduled to complete in 2017.”
Residents of Rangpora Alamdar colony, Nowgam bypass, Bemina said that water-logging has caused trouble for the people and accused government of making money from the faulty drainage system.
Bilal Ahmad, a local resident from Nowgam said that water-logging has become a big problem for the inhabitants of the area, particularly for school going children and senior citizens.
SMC Public Relation Officer (PRO) Masrat Yousuf informed that in wake of snow and rains, they have already put their men and machinery on task to dewater the waterlogged areas.
To tackle the emergency situation in the city, all dewatering stations including mobile pumps have been kept operational, she said. “The Commissioner along with entire concerned staff visited the dewatering stations and affected areas to take stock of the situation,” she said.
She informed that dewatering was carried out in inundated areas including HSHS, Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Jehangir Chowk, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar areas.
The PRO said that Commissioner SMC has further given directions to keep control room fully functional so that the general public can contact helpline i.e., 2474499, 2470465 in case of need.