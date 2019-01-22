Snow, rains disrupt air traffic; highway open

Weather to improve from Jan 23: Lotus
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 21:
The fresh snowfall and intermittent rains on Monday disrupted air traffic but Srinagar-Jammu highway was partially open for one-way traffic.
The upper reaches of the Valley experienced fresh snowfall today. The plains including Srinagar experienced rainfall.
The bad weather conditions disrupted operations at the Srinagar Airport.
“Due to inclement weather, four out of 27 flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled today,” an official of the Airport Authority of India said.
He said 11 more flights got delayed due to poor visibility.
The rain and snowfall also affected the vehicular traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway.
The traffic was suspended after two feet of snow accumulated on both the sides of Jawahar tunnel.
SP Traffic, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said the highway was partially open for vehicular movement at around 2 pm after the snow was cleared and road made traffic worthy.
After re-opening of the highway, stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards Srinagar.
Director Meteorological Department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir that rain and snowfall is expected to continue for 24 hours.
“In Srinagar, there is still a possibility of snowfall from Monday evening. Srinagar may receive snowfall as well for 24 hours," he said.
Lotus said there would be an improvement in weather from January 23 forenoon.
A MeT department official said Srinagar recorded 6.2 mm of rainfall.
“The ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded 20.2 mm of snowfall and Pahalgam recorded 2.6 mm snowfall,” he said.
The official said Qazigund recorded 11.8 mm of snowfall, Kupwara 19.5 mm snowfall and Kokernag 4.6 mm snowfall.
He said Jammu recorded 19. 4 mm rainfall and Banihal 21.4 mm rainfall and 0. 6 mm snowfall.
“However, Batote recorded 27.2 mm rainfall, Katra 16.2mm rainfall and and Baderwah 8.6 mm rainfall,” the official said.
He said minimum temperature in Srinagar during the night was minus 0.3 degree Celsius.
“Qazigund recorded a low of 0.6 degree Celsius while In Kupwara, the mercury settled at a low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius,” he said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at a low of 0.2 degree Celsius.
Kargil recorded night temperature of - 14.0 degree Celsius and was the coldest place of the State.