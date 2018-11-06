Snow damages saffron flowers, delays its harvest

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
With the early snowfall this year, the Saffron growers said most of the crop has got damaged causing them huge losses. However, official agriculture experts said snowfall would only delay saffron cultivation and it won’t damage its crop.
A local saffron grower Aashiq Hussain Bhat from Lethpora, Pampore said he was expecting more output this season and had increased the cultivation field by three kanals.
"The untimely snow has damaged saffron crop. Everything was good and we were expecting good crop this year. However, snowfall damaged most of the crop,” said Aashiq.
He said growers had not harvested most part of the crop on the fields.
"Almost 90 percent of the crop was yet to be harvested which has damaged," said Aashiq.
He said he planted saffron on 29 kanals of land this year but is left with only few kgs of crop which would not fetch him his returns.
The growers said some of the saffron crop was yet to sprout which still had few weeks before they could have been plucked.
Aashiq said governor has announced compensation which may not help.
"We are not even sure about if we can get the promised compensation," said Aashiq.
He said the governor can compensate each of the farmers with Rs 30,000 which is the labour of only some kanals of my land.
"The labour of 29 kanals of land is over Rs 2 lakh. Governor's compensation is a meager amount that won’t help," said Aashiq.
However, Incharge Saffron Research Center Kashmir, Prof SA Dar said early snow is not harmful for saffron production but would only delay its harvest.
He said flowering period for Saffron starts from 25th October and ends till 10th November if the weather remains favourable.
"The perfect temperature for the flower to bloom is 18 degree to 20 degree and if the temperature goes below this then there is a delay in flowering and no loss to the crop," said Dar.
He most of the growers had plucked saffron flowers.
Technical officer to Director Agriculture, Suhail Inayullah said they have not yet quantified the losses.
“We will only say about the losses after making field visits in two or three days,” he said.
He added total cultivation area for saffron is 3665 hectares this year and if the temperature remained low then 50 percent is the loss.