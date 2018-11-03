Snow damages apple trees in Pulwama's Sangerwani

Javid SofiPulwama
The snowfall on Saturday has damaged apple orchards in Sangerwani village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Local residents said that snow has damaged hundreds of apple trees in the village, where till 2:40 PM around 8 inch snow was recorded.
“The snow damaged apple tree branches and in some orchids apple trees have been uprooted,” said Zulkarnain, a local resident of Sangerwani.
He said the huge damage has left orchardists in a huge worry.
Kashmir received early snowfall this year, before pruning of apple trees.
(Representational picture)