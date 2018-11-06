About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Snow cleared on Gurez-Bandipora road, Tulail road reopened 

Published at November 06, 2018


M T Rasool

Bandipora

District Development Commissioner Bandipora Shahid Chowdery Monday said that 48 Kilometres of Gurez-Bandipora road were cleared of snow.

"Gurez road update: Cleared upto 48KM and upto Kanzalwan from Dawar side. Max 2-3 hour job now,” Chowdery tweeted. 

He said that Gurez-Tulial road—up to last village Chkwali—was opened for traffic after utilising services of highly sophisticated machinery.

"High power XGMA loader completed operation beyond Buduaab. Road opened upto last village Chakwali" DC Bandipora said.

