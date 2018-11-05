Snow clearance, stock position of essentials reviewed at Shopian, Pulwama

Shopian, November 04:
District Development Commissioner Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmed today convened a meeting to review the snow clearance work in the district, besides check stock and supply position of essential commodities.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineers of R&B, PDD, STD, PHE, Irrigation, Mughal Road, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Director Food, Tehsildar Shopian other concerned officers and engineers.
Issues with regard to snow clearance, power and water supply, medicare, transport and other facilities were discussed in the meeting. The DDC also took a comprehensive review of stock and supply position of food grains and other essential commodities.
It was discussed in the meeting that all the roads including Shopian- Srinagar, and Shopian-Bijbehara are open and traffic on these roads is plying normally.
Reviewing the stock and supply position, the DDC was briefed that sufficient stock of essential commodities including rice and LPG is available in the district.
The DDC also took stock of other essential services including Health and drinking water facilities. He impressed upon the officers to be proactive and ensure that every possible facility is provided to the masses. He also asked the district and sectoral officers to personally monitor the field functionaries so that the people don't face any inconvenience during winters.
Similarly, District Development Commissioner Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Dar, conducted an extensive tour of the main town Pulwama and its adjacent areas taking a first-hand appraisal of arrangements put in place to deal with challenges from the prevailing weather situation.
On the occasion DDC was briefed about the respective action plans taken by different departments to ensure quick dealing with challenges which arise out of prevailing weather situation in the district.
DDC sought detailed information from concerned officers regarding the availability of essential commodities including clearance of roads, restoration of electricity and drinking water facility in the District.
The DDC directed the concerned to ensure all essential services and commodities to the people, so that people do not face any difficulty in view of harsh weather conditions. He said that all the departments are equipped to deal with any kind of eventuality that might arise out of the weather situation. Dar also directed the officers of the revenue department to assess the damage caused to orchards and other structures by the snowfall in the district.
Dar later paid a visit to District Hospital Pulwama and took stock of the various facilities being provided to the patients. While interacting with patients, Dar issued specific instructions to the officers of the health departments to ensure availability of doctors and paramedical staff along with the supply of all the essential medicines on 24 hour basis. Dar also emphasised on close coordination between the line departments for responding to the public grievances.