Snow clearance operation starts on Mughal Road

March 17, 2019 |

On the direction of District Administration Shopian, snow clearance operations commenced on 84 km long Mughal Road today.

The work was started by mechanical division in presence of ADDC Shopian, Saleem Malik. It was said that the work to clear snow from the road would take around 20 days depending on the amount of snowfall in higher reaches and landslides which usually hinder the operations.



