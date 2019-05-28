SMVDU’s MBA program gets extension of NBA accreditation

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The MBA program of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), has been granted an extension of National Board of Accreditation (NBA), New Delhi, based upon its performance in the academics, successful placements, grooming of the students, inculcating effective managerial skills, and alike.

As per a statement, Dr. Saurabh, Head of School of Business, informed that accreditation of the MBA program is a significant achievement. The school has senior and experienced faculty members who create and deliver the courses in close interaction with the industry requirements.

Prof. D. Mukhopadhyay, Dean, Faculty of Management, SMVDU, and present Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU, congratulated the School.

He emphasized that School of Business is committed to provide value based education and developing managers who have contemporary outlook.

He mentioned that the School of Business has been getting good response from all the agencies and industries and is also in top 100 institutions according to NIRF ranking of MHRD. The school has opened is application in MBA program through MAT/ CMAT/ CAT and shall close its applications soon for the session 2019-20.