SMVDU organizes industrial visit to Wipro

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The School of Computer Science & Engineering, Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra (J&K) organized an industrial visit to Wipro Technologies, Greater Noida for its students with an aim to harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies.

The visit was coordinated by BK Bhatia, T&P Officer, SMVDU and Pooja Sharma and Dr. Abhishek Gupta, Faculty Members, SoCSE, SMVDU. The visit started with a brief profile of the company provided by Bhavna, HR, Wipro-she discussed the recruitment procedures, various facility centers and departments. Shardu lSinghal, General Manager, Wipro Technologies, explained the career opportunities at Wipro. The trip was very informative, enriching and provided a great learning experience for the students. It gave students an exposure to the multinational company’s environment, its production, processing, management, human resource development and environment concerns. SMVDU students learned the quality standards and practices and got a holistic view of the company’s processes and strategies.